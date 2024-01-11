[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage from 2021.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thursday, Jan. 11, marked 10 years since Stephen Halton Jr. was gunned down at an RTA bus stop in Cleveland while on his way to work.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is now seeking new tips for solving his murder, according to a news release.

“Even the smallest detail could be the key that unlocks justice for the victim and his family,” Attorney General Dave Yost is quoted in the release. “Tell us what you know and help make this the year answers finally come to light.”

The 30-year-old anesthesia technician worked for the Cleveland Clinic and was a member of the organ transplant team. He was called in the morning of Jan. 11, 2014, for a 6 a.m. procedure, and left home before dawn, according to Yost’s office.

Someone shot him once, then fled just before 5 a.m. at the bus stop near the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard and Grovewood Avenue, according to authorities. Those nearby said they heard “a commotion,” followed by a gunshot.

Cleveland police in 2021 asked the attorney general’s Cold Case Unit to review the case. Anyone with information can call 855-BCI-Ohio (855-224-6446) or email Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at crimestoppers@cuyahogacounty.us.

“Every time we get to this day, every time we get to this day, no matter how we prepare ourselves, we know it’s coming. It’s very painful,” Halton’s father, Stephen Halton Sr., told FOX 8 News in 2021.

Halton was a married father of two children. Portions of streets where he was killed have since been renamed in his honor.

“It still feels very fresh. It doesn’t make us feel good that it’s been seven years since he was murdered and no one has been caught,” said Halton’s mother, Sheila Halton.

“There’s nothing that we can do to bring him back, but we have to be his voice,” she said.