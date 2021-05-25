Ohio Attorney General reports 7 attempted child abductions in public places during 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today released information from the 2020 Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report.

The report says there were seven attempted child abductions in 2020, 15 fewer than in 2019, involving six girls and one boy.

In some of the attempts, the method of abduction is known with 50 percent of them involved suspects driving vehicles, the report says.

In all the reported attempted kidnappings, the suspects went up to the children in public places like parks, stores or walking along public streets.

“When a child is reported as missing, we rely on law enforcement officers to locate and reunite the child with their loved ones, a mission that requires quick thinking and compassion,” Yost said. “I’m thankful for the peace officers who drop everything at a moment’s notice to protect a child and those who are dedicated to the pursuit of the children not yet found.”

The clearinghouse also documented 21,520 people reported missing in 2020, 16,332 of those were reports of missing children.

Ohio law enforcement issued seven Amber Alerts where all seven of the children were recovered safely, the report says.

10 Endangered Missing Children Alerts were issued, involving one child each.

The report says eight children were recovered safe, and two were found deceased. In both cases where the child was not recovered safely, the cause of death was accidental drowning.

Call the Missing Persons Unit’s 24-hour toll-free hotline at 800-325-5604 with any information about a missing person.

A database of Ohio Missing Persons is available on the attorney general’s website.