Ohio Attorney General rejects statute to legalize marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost rejected a statute that would have expanded legal marijuana in the state.

The legal firm Ice Miller, which has a location in Columbus, submitted a petition to add a chapter to the Ohio Revised Code to control and regulate cannabis. It aimed to allow those 21 and old to use cannabis. It would also allow adults to cultivate, process and purchase it.

“In total, the summary does not properly advise a potential signer of a proposed measure’s character

and limitations. For these reasons, I am unable to certify the summary as a fair and truthful

statement of the proposed chapter. However, I must caution that this is not intended to be an

exhaustive list of all defects in the submitted summary,” Yost said in his letter.

The office pointed to seven problems with the summary, including not explaining the the Division of Cannabis Control’s authority or its procedures.