Ohio attorney general launches anti-robocall initiative, new reporting tool

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 25: Symbol photo on the subject of stalking. On a smartphone, missed calls from an unknown caller are displayed on February 25, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Robocalls have become such an issue for Ohioans that the state has rolled out an initiative aimed at tackling the annoying phone calls.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the formation of a Robocall Enforcement Unit on Wednesday.

“Ohioans are tired of playing defense against annoying robocalls,” Yost said. “Now it’s Ohio’s turn to play offense – and we need your help.”

This unit is part of the Consumer Protection Section of state government. Yost says Ohioans should report all these robocalls to the unit by texting “ROBO” to 888111.

The unit is made up of attorneys and investigators, including some who are already involved in legal action against companies responsible for the onslaught of calls.

Ohioans were hit with an estimated 2.2 billion robocalls in 2019, according to YouMail, a service that tracks robocall traffic.

Consumers also can file complaints by visiting OhioProtects.org or calling 1-800-282-0515.

In a release from Yost’s office, he provided the following tips to help combat robocalls include:

Never interact with a suspected robocaller in any way.

Avoid providing personal or financial information by phone.

Register our phone number with the Do Not Call Registry online at DoNotCall.gov or by phone at 1-888-382-1222.

Research services offered by your phone provider to block unwanted calls.

Install a trusted and reliable app on your cellphone to block or warn of suspicious calls.

More on robocalls, here.