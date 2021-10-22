Watch live: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost providing updates on officer-involved shooting of 19-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today is discussing the case of a 19-year-old who was shot during an officer-involved shooting involving the East Cleveland Police Department.

Vincent Belmonte was fatally shot by Sgt. Larry McDonald on Jan. 5 following the chase of a stolen car. on Jan. 5, 2021.

Belmonte, who was allegedly driving the car, crashed, then he and two others ran from the burning vehicle.

Officers fired shots, striking Belmonte several times. Police said he was armed.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted an investigation and a special prosecutor was appointed to decide whether felony charges should be brought against McDonald.

During today’s press conference, Yost explained that a grand jury considered the case and determined that McDonald was legally justified in his actions that day.

Yost said Officer McDonald could see that Belmonte was allegedly armed and the magazine was visible to him during the on-foot pursuit that happened that day in January in a residential neighborhood.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson said that after Belmonte allegedly climbed a fence and made it to the other side, McDonald says he saw Belmonte reach for his gun and that’s when McDonald fired 4 shots, which led to Belmonte’s death.

Pierson said the car Belmonte was driving was reported stolen in October 2020 and the gun that was on him was also reported stolen the day after the officer-involved shooting.

Bodycam on another officer was rolling during the initial traffic pursuit but that officer was not near the area where Belmonte climbed the fence and was shot, Pierson explained.