GROVE CITY, Ohio (WJW) - Buckeye Bulldog Rescue is seeking donations to help them in the rescue of more than 70 bulldogs.

The rescue says most of the dogs are French Bulldogs and that they need saving from the China meat trade.

They say the video is too graphic to share.

The agency says they are mobilizing a team of volunteers who will transport the dogs from China over the next few months.

