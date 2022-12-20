COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A statewide Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday by the Columbus Police Department for infant twins.

According to the alert from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the five-month-old twins were in their car seats when their mother stopped at a pizza shop around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Police said she left the vehicle running while she went into the shop. She told officers when she turned around after entering, she noticed her vehicle was gone.

Police are looking for a 2010, four-door, black Honda accord. It has a torn, temporary Ohio tag on the back along with a white bumper stickeer that says “Westside City Toys.” The woman told police the vehicle was missing its front bumper.

The twins were taken in a vehicle similar to this one. (Photo Credit: Columbus Police Department **Photo is not actual vehicle**)

According to the alert, Kasson and Kyair Thomass were wearing brown outfits when they were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.