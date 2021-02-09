Ohio Amber Alert issued after car stolen with baby inside

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Columbus Police Department has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a baby who was left inside an unattended vehicle.

According to a release, the vehicle was taken at around 8:24 this morning on Tamarack Circle in Columbus.

The four-month-old baby’s name is Alpha Kamara. The baby boy was last seen wearing a maroon, long-sleeved shirt that says “My Little Cutie” and navy colored pants.

Alpha Kamara

The suspect is unknown.

The vehicle involved is a maroon 2008 ACURA MDX with OH plate number JBF7637. The photo, below, is not the actual vehicle.

Car involved in Ohio Amber Alert (stock photo)

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.