NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WJW) — A 2-year-old boy has been abducted from North College Hill, in Hamilton County near Cincinnati.

An Ohio AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon.

The boy, Brandon Rozier Jr., is described as a 2-year-old Black boy with black hair and brown eyes, standing about 2 feet tall and weighing about 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, according to the state advisory.

Brandon Rozier Jr. (Ohio AMBER Alert)

Authorities said Rozier was last seen at 5 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at a home in the 1900 block of Sterling Avenue.

Lucy Renee Bullock and the 2009 Saturn Vue SUV (Ohio AMBER Alert)

The person of interest, Lucy Renee Bullock, is described as a 22-year-old Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing about 135 pounds. It’s unclear what she was wearing.

The vehicle of interest is a black 2009 Saturn Vue four-door SUV with the Ohio license plate no. JVU5960.

Sightings or other information should be reported to 911.