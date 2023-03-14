(WJW) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is expected to lay out the next steps toward accountability for Norfolk Southern Tuesday regarding the train derailment that happened in East Palestine on February 3.

The virtual press conference will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m., according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

Norfolk Southern has come under criticism after one of their trains derailed in East Palestine on February 3 causing a massive fire. Twenty of the cars were listed as carrying hazardous materials and about 50 cars were affected.

Since then, FOX 8 has learned that five Norfolk Southern trains have derailed within Ohio’s borders in recent months, causing a rising concern in communities across the state.

The National Transportation Safety Board recently opened a special investigation last week into Norfolk Southern after several recent incidents, including a train crash that killed a conductor in Cleveland.