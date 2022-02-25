Ohio AG to address 2021 Cleveland police shooting of murder suspect

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will hold a news conference Friday morning on the shooting death of a suspect by Cleveland police.

Inness Kirk Lee Jr., 25, was killed on April 15, 2021 in the area of East 134th Street and Beachwood Avenue. He was wanted for the murder of a 48-year-old woman at a gas station.

It started with the Cleveland Division of Police responding to a call for a man threatening his family. Lee went running through backyards and was finally cornered when he tried to climb a fence.

Cleveland police said Lee pulled a gun from the waistband of his pants. On the body camera video, an officer yelled for the suspect to stop and there was a brief scuffle. Then, four gunshots can be heard and an officer yelled, “Gun, gun, gun gun!”

Courtesy: Cleveland Police

Courtesy: Cleveland Police

The officer fired and Lee died a short time later.

He was suspected in the Sept. 1, 2020 murder of Karen Hunter at a gas station at East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue. The shooting also left a 26-year-old woman injured.

Lee also had outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated menacing.