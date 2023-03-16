*Related video above: Medina County Scam Squad

OHIO (WJW) – Five people involved in eight “charities” who stole their names from reputable organizations have been ordered to pay civil penalties by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The eight “knock-off” organizations have been ordered to pay a combined $190,000 in civil penalties. The fake organizations have also been banned from associating with any charitable organization in the future, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“These scammers were pretending to be big-time charities to swindle money from Ohioans,” Yost said in the release. “But playtime is over, and the jig is up on your sham operation.”

According to the release, a Franklin County Common Pleas judge also ordered that the articles of incorporation be canceled for the eight groups. None of these eight groups were actually affiliated with the established charities of similar names:

• American Cancer Society of Cincinnati Inc.

• American Cancer Society of Cleveland Inc.

• American Cancer Society of Ohio Inc.

• American Cancer Foundation of Cincinnati Inc.

• American Cancer Foundation of Cleveland Inc.

• American Cancer Foundation of Ohio Inc.

• American Cancer Foundation of Columbus Inc.

• United Way of Ohio Inc.

The five people named in the lawsuit include Ian Hosang, Jomar Holmes, Rhett McIntosh, Judith Culzac and Claudia Stephen, according to the release.

Legal action was taken against Hosang in Michigan, Washington, New York and other states where he set up dozens of similar fake charities, the release said.

“I’m extremely proud of the ongoing work our team does to protect Ohioans’ wallets,” Yost said.

