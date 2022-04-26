WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WJW) — A former Air Force commander was sentenced on Tuesday for sexual assault charges.

Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley was sentenced to a reprimand and forfeiture of $10,910 per month for five months for forcibly kissing a civilian woman in a car after a barbeque in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2018, according to a release from the Air Force Materiel Command.

Government lead trial counsel, Lt. Col. Matthew Neil, read a statement of the impact the assault had on the victim and her family.

“If this result influenced just one survivor to know that his or her attacker’s rank or status would not prevent them from being held accountable, that is a win for the United States and the military justice system,” said Neil after the sentence was delivered.