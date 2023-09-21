*Attached video: How to protect your car from theives

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have joined the nationwide Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project.

The Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project, started by the Iowa State Patrol, is a collaborative effort that promotes safety and tries to reduce crashes across the 12 states that U.S. 20 runs through, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The effort in the 12 states takes place on a select day with a two-hour initiative in the morning and a two-hour initiative in the evening bimonthly, with state police, state highway patrol, and local agencies assisting, according to the release

According to the release, U.S. 20 spans nearly the length of the entire country from Newport, Oregon to Boston, Massachusetts.

U.S. 20 in the State of Ohio spans 259 miles and crosses through the Findlay, Bucyrus, Cleveland and Warren districts.

During the most recent Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project initiative on September 13 in Ohio, 33 troopers issued 83 citations, 57 warnings and assisted 11 drivers, according to the release.

“Speed-related crashes are preventable,” Patrol Spokesperson Sergeant Bridget A. Matt said. “Our troopers and law enforcement partners from across the country want to make U.S. 20 as safe as possible, which is why we encourage motorists to drive responsibly and obey the posted speed limits so that everyone can make it to their destinations safely.”

The OSHP asks that drivers call #677 in Ohio or 911 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired drivers.