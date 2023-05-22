**Related Video Above: What you should avoid doing when deer cross your path while driving.**

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A local photographer came upon a precious sight while hiking through Lorain County Metroparks Saturday.

“Could NOT believe my fortune to stumble upon a newborn fawn this weekend,” Gabe Leidy said in a social media post.

Leidy said the tiny deer was not orphaned but instead hidden by its mother while she went off for food.

Fawn spotted at Bacon Woods, Vermilion River Reservation. Gabe Leidy Photography

The National Wildlife Federation reiterates this, saying that every spring they get calls for abandoned fawns, but in fact they are most likely not.

“Soon, the fawns will be strong enough to follow the does and run from predators, and they no longer need to spend hours alone in hiding,” NWF confirmed on their website.