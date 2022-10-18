ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Elyria is providing updates Tuesday morning on the murder of 14-year-old Shayne Edwards, who was shot and killed in September.

The police department and the mayor are giving new details in a 9 a.m. press conference at city hall.

Police were called to a home on 3rd Street at around 5 a.m. on September 12 where they found the boy who was shot to death while laying in his bed. Investigation shows gunshots were fired at the family’s home.

It is unknown if the high school freshman was the intended target because there were 5 people in the home at the time of the shooting.

Two teen suspects, both from Lorain, have been charged in connection with the murder.

Mayor Frank Whitfield had a message for the youth in the community.

“Put the guns down,” he said. “We’re expecting you to be young, but put the guns down.”

