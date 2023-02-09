EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – Officials in East Palestine plan gave an update on the train derailment cleanup Thursday afternoon as residents move back into their homes after a dayslong mandatory evacuation.

The barricades are down and people are once again on the streets of what has been an evacuation zone since Sunday due to the derailment and a controlled burn of toxic chemicals.

Residents are happy to get back to their homes, most very trusting of what they’re being told and the way things have been handled since last Friday.

This includes Melissa Smith, who had to evacuate her family farm.

“At first it was just a minor inconvenience and then it turned a little more serious and it was a little emotional to be honest,” said Smith.

With the all-clear given during Governor Mike DeWine’s Wednesday evening press conference, Smith also returned to her business which had to close.

“On Friday when we left, we had done some production and so normally we would be coming in the morning and taking care of the pours that we did the day before,” she said.

Smith is trying to catch up with her orders, but she’s glad to be back in the shop and back to her home.

“Everything looks good so far and we are going to have some air quality testing. We are going to test the water. We have a natural spring we are going to be testing. We might look into doing some soil sampling,” Smith said.

While people are glad to be getting back to their homes and businesses, just south of the derailment site, you can still see dead fish and traps that have been placed to catch whatever contamination may remain in the creek.

“There’s literally hundreds and hundreds of data points that we have collected over time to show that the air quality and the town is safe,” EPA officials said Wednesday.

Among those returning Thursday is David Scheufele, who is named on a federal class action lawsuit that has already been filed against Norfolk and Southern Railroad. He has been worried about coming home to his cats.

“Old house, drafty and everything, so we weren’t sure if anything was going to get in the house when we got back,” Scheufele said.

Most residents have been complimentary of the way the crisis was handled.

“I think they were totally professional. I think they did the best given the situation, especially the way it unfolded,” Smith said.

Attorneys who filed that federal lawsuit declined comment about it Thursday.