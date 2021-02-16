Officials searching for person who abandoned puppy in freezing rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are investigating after a puppy was abandoned in the freezing rain Monday night.

According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden, the puppy was found on the northside of Youngstown around 6 p.m. He had been left in a crate with the word “free” written on the side.

The dog, who was brought to the shelter by police, is currently unavailable for adoption. The dog warden is asking citizens to refrain from calling about him at this time. They will post on social media if/when he is available.

Meantime, anyone with information about the dog or the person(s) responsible for leaving him in the freezing rain is asked to contact the Mahoning County Dog Warden at 330-740-2205 or via email ssabol@mahoningcountyoh.org.