THOMPSON, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is missing.

Susan Taylor was last seen at her residence on Sidley Road early Friday morning, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 76-year-old woman left behind her vehicle, phone and other personal belongings.

Photo courtesy Geauga County Sheriff’s Office

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has reportedly been called in to assist with this investigation run by the sheriff’s office and Thompson Police Department.

Those who may have any information about the whereabouts of Taylor are asked to reach out to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234.