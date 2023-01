LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a Stark County teen who is missing.

Isabella Knight was last seen early Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. at her Lexington Township home on the 10000 block of Freshely Avenue NE, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office reported. She is 14 years old and 5-feet tall.

Photo courtesy Stark County Sheriff’s Office

Those who may have seen the girl are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800.