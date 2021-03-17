Officials recover items stolen by porch pirates in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Investigators in Summit County are hoping to reunite residents with dozens of items that are believed to have been stolen from deliveries left on front doorsteps and porches.

Detectives with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 33-year-old Charles Dempsie Jr., accusing him of stealing packages from homes in multiple communities for months.

“We have reports from Springfield, Barberton, Coventry, Green, Akron — the southern part of Summit County, just looking for the opportunity of a package or a box sitting out and just grabbing it and driving away,” said Summit County Sheriff’s Office Inspector William Holland.

Holland says seven victims have been identified but after the remaining items were stolen, the delivery boxes were thrown away and so there is no way to easily identify to whom they belong.

The items range from clothing to shoes to furnishings.

Residents of Summit County who have been the victims of “porch pirates” in recent months are asked to call the sheriff’s office to determine if some of the recovered merchandise is theirs.

“If people have been a victim in the last few months in the southern part of Summit County they should contact our detective bureau. We might have some property and basically show us a credit card receipt or some sort of receipt that they bought the merchandise, and we can start returning the property to the rightful owner,” said Holland.

The case also demonstrates the value of having doorbells or security cameras at homes. Holland says the sheriff’s office previously had pictures of a suspect and vehicle but they were able to make a positive identification.

Their break came from a doorbell camera that was able to capture a clear image of a license plate on his vehicle.

Dempsie was being held in the Summit County Jail on Wednesday on a probation violation, a charge of petty theft, and a drug charge.

As investigators tally the amount of the items, they believe were stolen by him they expect to file additional felony theft charges. They also hope that more of what has been recovered can be reunited with its proper owners.

“Even people, I know over the holidays, had items taken off of their front porches that may not have been expensive items, but still you wanted that item. You were expecting that item and you are out however much money and it’s inconvenient and it’s worth investigating,” said Holland.