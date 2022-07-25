WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Wellington Police Department and city officials are set to give another update this afternoon after an officer-involved shooting took place Saturday evening.

The department had previously said they were working to release the video of this incident.

As of last update, police said the man who was shot is in stable condition and the officers involved were not physically hurt during the incident.

The man was shot Saturday following an altercation with officers when they were called to a residence on Courtland Street around 6:45 p.m. after neighbors reported a disturbance, according to police. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

“Our prayers are with the male that was transported and his family,” the department said in a statement. “We want to thank all of our citizens for their support during this time.”

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of an ongoing investigation into the incident.