Officials issue warning after Stark County woman ‘pulled over’ by man impersonating officer

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Police are warning residents after a Stark County man allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer.

According to a Facebook post from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was recently stopped by a car with red and blue flashing lights. A man in a blue uniform asked for her ID.

Officials say this man was not actually a member of law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says the woman did not get out of her car and the situation did not escalate. However, she and her family were alarmed by the incident.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says this incident provides a good opportunity to remind residents of what to look for if they are stopped by a member of law enforcement to confirm that it’s an actual officer or deputy.

They say citizens should do the following:

Examine the vehicle stopping you.

Examine the person pulling you over.

You can and SHOULD ask officers for their identification.

Try to pull over in a well-lit or public area.

You may lock your doors and roll your window down only partially for your own safety.

If you feel uncomfortable or suspicious anytime you are stopped by a member of law enforcement, you can also call 911 or your local police/sheriff dispatch to confirm that the individual stopping you is actually one of theirs.

If you have questions about identifying an officer, citizens can reach out to their local authorities.