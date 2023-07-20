CLEVELAND (WJW) – Waste management officials are warning the public about overflowing sewage at Edgewater Beach Thursday night.

According to the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, evening storms caused the sewer system to overflow. A combination of sewage and stormwater was then discharged into Lake Erie.

The Sewer District urges visitors — especially children, the elderly and those with health conditions — to avoid the water and wood debris for the next 48 to 72 hours.

Crews will be sampling the water twice a day at 10 locations in the area to make sure E. coli bacteria levels haven’t gone up.

According to the Sewer District, this advisory will be lifted once the water samples are below federal and state advisory standards.

The last overflow happened in August of last year, officials say. Learn more about combined sewer overflow here.