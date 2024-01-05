GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A distress beacon received by the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office Friday evening turned out to be an accident, officials confirmed.

Earlier, the FOX 8 I-Team learned from the county sheriff that crews were investigating the beacon in Punderson State Park. There were no reported witnesses at the time.

According to Chief Deputy Thomas Rowan, the emergency beacon accidentally went off while maintenance was being done on a life raft.

Willoughby Fire Chief Todd Ungar previously said the department’s drone team responded to the incident.