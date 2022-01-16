Officials investigate after death of Cuyahoga County jail inmate

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — MetroHealth Medical Center and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating to determine the cause of an inmate’s death on Saturday.

Around 6:30 p.m., correction and medical staff provided emergency care to inmate Adam Weakley, who was unresponsive in the Cuyahoga County jail.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Weakley came to the Corrections Center on January 12 with a pending case in Common Pleas Court on multiple charges including aggravated burglary, officials said.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland issued the following statement:

“The loss of any life is tragic and impacts so many. We offer our deepest condolences to those close to Mr. Weakley. An in-depth investigation has begun, and we will be working with our partners at MetroHealth Medical Center and the County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine what occurred.”