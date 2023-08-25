UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — The Stark County Coroner‘s Office says the five people found dead inside a Uniontown home Thursday died of gunshots.

A spokesman with the coroner’s office also released the names of the deceased: Jason Dunham, 46; Melissa Dunham, 42; Renee Dunham, 15; Amber Dunham, 12; and Evan Dunham, 9.

Investigators believe the deaths stemmed from a domestic dispute that turned to tragedy. Law enforcement is investigating the incident as a quadruple homicide-suicide.

According to the Uniontown Police Department, officers were called to the 13000 block of Carnation Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a wellness check.

When officers got there, they found five family members dead inside the home.

Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General, confirmed the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Crime Scene Unit was requested to assist Uniontown police officers in collecting and documenting evidence.