Officials identify 2 more Kenosha officers involved in Jacob Blake shooting

KENOSHA, Wisc. (WJW) — Kenosha Police Department issued a release Friday identifying the two other officers who were present during the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot during the Sunday evening confrontation with police, which was captured on cellphone video and led to two nights of unrest in the city between Milwaukee and Chicago.

The officer who shot Blake was previously identified as Officer Rusten Sheskey. Sheskey has been a law enforcement officer with the department for seven years.

According to the newest release posted on the police department’s website, also involved were Officer Vincent Arenas, who has been with the department since 2019. Officer Brittany Meronek was the third officer. She’s been with the department since January.

According to a post on the Kenosha Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to a home after a female reported that her boyfriend was present and wasn’t supposed to be there.

Officers arrived and said they attempted to arrest Blake. They said Sheskey deployed a taser to attempt to stop Blake. When that failed, Arenas also deployed his taser, according to the post. The post states the taser was not successful in stopping Blake.

The post states that Blake then walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door and leaned forward.

While holding on to Blake’s shirt, Sheskey then fired his service weapon seven times into the man’s back.

The post states that: “During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.”

Law enforcement then provided medical aid to Blake, and he was taken to the hospital, where he is still a patient.

Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: