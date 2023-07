CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials have released the name of a 13–year-old boy who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Cleveland police sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team, an initial investigation shows another child shot the victim, now identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as 13-year-old Brandon Cleveland of Cleveland.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

It is not clear if the two knew one another or what led to the shooting.

The incident happened Sunday around noon in an apartment near East 98th Street, according to police.