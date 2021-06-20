Officials determine cause of fire at St. Rocco in Cleveland; $25K damage

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters battled a fire at St. Rocco Parish Saturday night.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the cause of the fire was an accidental/electrical issue.

The total damages are reported to be about $25K.

Fire officials told FOX 8 they responded at around 7:30 p.m. to the fire on Fulton Ave. It was reported to be in the ceiling of the gym. A crew of over 40 firefighters was able to get it under control and put it out.

St. Rocco Fire in Cleveland — WJW image

One firefighter was transported to the hospital in stable condition. He was treated for a facial injury and released.