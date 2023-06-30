WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A Willoughby Hills couple has been accused of conspiring to set fire to rental properties in order to collect the insurance money.

Lonnie White, 46, and Lisa Ogletree, 46, face one count each of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in money laundering and conspiracy to use fire in the commission of a felony.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, White and Ogletree between April 2013 and March 2019 allegedly devised a scheme to defraud several insurance companies by setting houses on fire and falsely collecting insurance proceeds.

The release states they agreed to purchase ownership rights in houses, recruit additional people to act as nominal owners and renters and obtain insurance on the houses. They then allegedly arranged for the houses to be set on fire while staging the fires to appear accidental.

Fraudulent loss claims were then filed, and the money were transferred to different accounts.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.