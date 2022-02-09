Officials closely monitoring Chagrin River for potential ice jams, flooding

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Officials and first responders in several cities along the Chagrin River are closely monitoring the icy river for potential thawing leading to ice jams and flooding.

Eastlake Fire Chief Ted Whittington says last week’s heavy rain followed by snow and then warmer temperatures Wednesday have them concerned.

“This time of year, everyone should be diligent along the river,” said Whittington, “So we monitor the river, we monitor the conditions, we watch the weather, we know there’s some rain this week so we’ll continue to monitor it.”

The river is currently considered “stable” in Eastlake, but Mayor Dennis Morley says they know all too well how quickly that can change.

In the past, they’ve seen massive ice jams cause extensive flooding in nearby neighborhoods that required boat rescues, with huge chunks of ice even settling in streets.

“We are constantly watching the river, and every time we see there’s a thaw, we go out,” said Mayor Morley.

Ice on the river is estimated to be between 16” and 20” deep, but the current underneath is picking up and some areas are showing signs of thinning.

On Wednesday, Mayor Morley told FOX 8 News that he is in constant communications right now with other mayors upriver to make sure they are prepared and can warn residents through the Lake County Reverse 911 system.

“When it comes all the way from Gates Mills, Willoughby Hills and Willoughby to us, we’re the end and once it starts flushing, it can go from 5 1/2 to 9 feet within ten to fifteen minutes,” said Mayor Morley.

They’re asking people to stay alert, be prepared to evacuate if necessary and absolutely stay off the unpredictable and unstable ice.

“We do have a dive team, water rescue, but when somebody gets put under the ice, it’s hard to figure out where they may go so rescue would be very, very difficult, if not impossible,” said Chief Whittington.