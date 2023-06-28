**Related Video Above: Grandmother delivers her own grandson in Cleveland family’s living room.**

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — There’s yet another addition to the John Legend/Chrissy Teigen household.

If it seems like there was already a recent baby announcement from the family, you’re not wrong. In January, Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti. On Wednesday, the 37-year-old cookbook author announced on Instagram the family welcomed a boy via surrogate.

The baby was born on June 19 and named Wren Alexander Stephens, after the surrogate who is named Alexandra.

“We are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you,” Teigen wrote in the post.

The model and her EGOT-winning musician husband, 44, had previously opened up about a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2020. In her post Wednesday, she honored her new child while also acknowledging the one who passed away.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full,” she said. “And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

The new baby joins siblings Esti, 7-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles.

Teigen, who has received backlash online over cyberbullying issues, has been outspoken about infertility issues and her journey in building a family for years.

“There’s no straight road at all,” she told Refinery29 two years ago. “I’ve seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows with it. I encourage anyone to be open and honest as they’d like to be.”