ALBION, Michigan (WJW) – Law enforcement agencies in Albion, Michigan responded to a distress call that led to the rescue of a two-year-old child and the arrest of the child’s mother.

At approximately 10:30 AM on Saturday, police received a 911 call from a 15-year-old girl, pleading for help as children screamed in the background.

An officer forcefully kicked open the door, revealing a 35-year-old woman who was found holding the two-year-old girl underwater in the bathtub, according to a press release.

The officer intervened, rescuing the child and initiating CPR, police say.

After a few breaths, the child expelled water and began breathing on her own.

Police say the two-year-old girl had sustained two stab wounds to the chest and throat, while a four-year-old boy had suffered cuts. Additionally, it is suspected that both children ingested cleaning fluid. An eight-year-old and the 15-year-old girl showed no signs of physical harm.

Authorities promptly took the mother into custody. Due to potential ingestion of cleaning fluid, she was transported to the hospital.

The injured two-year-old and four-year-old were airlifted to the hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.