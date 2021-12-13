Officers shoot armed man in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the police shooting of an armed man in downtown Cleveland.

Officers with the Cleveland Division of Police responded to E. 12th St. and Superior Ave. Sunday afternoon to a report of a man who was firing shots in the air.

“I was standing by a window and I heard a lot of shots and I saw this guy with a gun,” said witness Adrian Dixon. “He was on the side of the bank turning different directions and looking around and he walked near the corner and started shooting again.”

Video given to FOX 8 by a witness shows two officers aiming their guns at the man.

Police say the suspect fired at officers, and they fired back and shot him.

“Our officers acted the way they should,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. “They tried to get him to surrender and put the weapon down and when the person fired at them they protected themselves.”

The suspected gunman has not been identified.

EMS tells FOX 8 he was 25-years-old. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cleveland police ask for people to contact them to report any damage.