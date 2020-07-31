Officers shoot and kill man who stabbed mother to death in Brunswick home

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving officers with the Brunswick Police Department.

According to Brunswick police, officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Alda Parkway around 11 p.m. on a report of a man with a history of schizophrenia who was threatening his mother with a knife.















3000 Alda Parkway, Brunswick

When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to make contact with the residents.

According to a press release from Brunswick, police entered the home and the suspect charged toward officers.

Brunswick police say the suspect was fatally wounded.

He’s been identified as William Sears, 30.

Officers say Sears attacked and killed his mother with a knife.

Her body was found in the home.

She has not been identified, nor have the officers involved.

