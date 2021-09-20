Officers seize firearms found during TSA screenings at Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Security officers found two handguns during TSA screenings at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in the past five days.

According to TSA, officers found a firearm inside a passenger’s carry-on bag during routine X-ray screening around 6 p.m. last Thursday.

Cleveland police seized the the 9 mm Glock, which was loaded with nine rounds in the magazine.

The passenger told investigations that she switched purses and forgot the gun was in there. She has a concealed carry permit.

On Monday, TSA officers found an unloaded Cobra CB 38 in a TSA PreCheck passenger’s carry-on during screening around 5:50 a.m.

Police also seized that firearm, which the passenger said he forgot was in his bag. He also has a concealed carry permit.

“It’s extremely disappointing that passengers continue to bring firearms to the airport checkpoint,” Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker said. “Even when it’s done unintentionally, this is unsafe and can seriously slow or shut down security screening until the police resolve the incident.”

These are the 16th and 17th firearms detected at Hopkins this year. There were 26 firearms detected at security checkpoints in 2019 and 18 in 2020.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

TSA officials remind passengers that they can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.