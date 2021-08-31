Officers seize 70 illegal guns in one home during Akron task force effort

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police, along with other nearby agencies, led an investigation that ended in 73 illegal guns taken off the streets.

On Wednesday, detectives were led, after an arrest, to houses in the 2700 block of Christensen Ave in Akron and also the 3200 block of Congress Lake Road in Brimfield, where the guns were found, 70 in one home, and also ammunition, over $700 in cash, marijuana plants and other evidence.

(Courtesy of Akron police)

The Akron Police Department’s Anti-Violence Bureau was assisted by members of Brimfield Police Department, ATF, and officers from both the Summit and Portage County Sheriff’s Offices.