Officers seize $2.9 million worth of meth disguised as onions

OTAY MESA, Calif. (WJW) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man for an alleged narcotic smuggling attempt of about $2.9 million worth of methamphetamine on Feb. 20.

CBP officers say when a 46-year-old Mexican citizen driving a tractor trailer, full of what looked like onions, attempted to come in through customs at Otay Mesa in California, a CBP detector dog alerted to the shipment, according to a release.





Credit: US Customs and Border Protection

CBP officers say they discovered nearly 2k packages, about 1,336 pounds, of methamphetamine shaped into small globes with a white covering, designed to blend into the onions in sacks.

“This was not only a clever attempt to try and smuggle in narcotics, one I haven’t seen before, but also time consuming to wrap narcotics into these small packages, designed to look like onions,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “These efforts show how effective our officers are, and as a response, the lengths drug trafficking organizations are willing to go to as they try to smuggle narcotics into the U.S. While we have certainly seen narcotics in produce before, it’s unusual for us to see this level of detail in the concealment.”

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer, and narcotics.