Officers seize 12 pounds of crystal meth in Kent

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Officers seized 12 pounds of crystal meth in Kent on Thursday.

The Portage County Drug Task Force carried out a search warrant for a home in Kent that received the delivery of meth, then took multiple people into custody for questioning, according to a press release from Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

(Courtesy of Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers say they were later released with charges pending case review by prosecutors and a chemical analysis is being done on the drugs found.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the Kent Police Department, the Akron Police Department Narcotics Unit, members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Youngtown Office and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Youngstown Office are also assisting in the investigation.