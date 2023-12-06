CLEVELAND (WJW) — A police dispatcher and three officers are being saluted for their efforts to save a man, who was trapped inside his SUV after a rollover accident.

It was just before 2 a.m. on Sunday when University Circle police were called to the scene of the crash on Cedar Avenue. The officers noticed the overturned SUV was smoking and they were told by a witness that at least one person was still inside the vehicle.

UCPD Chief Tom Wetzel told Fox 8, “So there was a significant fear. Is this person in serious trouble, are they bleeding out, are there other passengers in the car, is the car about to start on fire?”

The driver was unable to respond to the officers, so Sergeant Chris Hovan, Patrolmen Drayy Wilkerson and Mike Harris decided to break out the windshield and pull the man to safety.

But even though they hit the windshield numerous times with their batons, it would not come loose. That is when they decided to pry the windshield off by hand, piece by piece until there was a big enough gap to reach the victim.

After they pulled the victim out, he was taken by paramedics to the emergency room at University Hospitals.

Chief Wetzel believes the actions of police dispatcher Katy Michaels and the three officers at the scene prevented a tragedy.

“There’s always a potential or concern that the car could start on fire or explode and you had all these police officers right in there real tight, trying to save this guy’s life, in their eyes there was a serious concern about what could happen here so I was impressed with that, very decisive, got right to work, worked well together,” he said.

The investigation later revealed that the victim’s SUV had been struck by another vehicle at a high speed and that the other driver fled the scene of the accident. Investigators are now trying to track down the hit-and-run driver

Wetzel said the performance of the dispatcher and the three officers is what the department strives for every day, a belief in what they call a “servant’s heart.”

“The first concern we have is caretaking. We immediately want to say, ‘Can we can help this person, are they in danger?’ They’re there to serve, first and foremost, they are public servant-guardians,” he said.

Supervisors have nominated the dispatcher and the three officers for special commendations from the American Police Hall of Fame.