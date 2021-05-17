Officers lost in the line of duty remembered during Cleveland ceremony

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Police officers who gave their life while protecting the public were honored Monday night in downtown Cleveland.

The event at the Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial was the first of several during Peace Officers Memorial Week. FOX 8’s Todd Meany again read the End of Watch roll call.

There are 191 names inscribed in the memorial. Many families of the survivors were in attendance to honor those officer that died while on duty.

The public is invited to the Hero’s Welcome Thursday evening at Sausalito’s on East 9th Street and a parade down Lakeside Avenue on Friday at 10:30 a.m. More events are listed below: