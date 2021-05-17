Officers lost in the line of duty remembered during Cleveland ceremony

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Police officers who gave their life while protecting the public were honored Monday night in downtown Cleveland.

The event at the Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial was the first of several during Peace Officers Memorial Week. FOX 8’s Todd Meany again read the End of Watch roll call.

There are 191 names inscribed in the memorial. Many families of the survivors were in attendance to honor those officer that died while on duty.

The public is invited to the Hero’s Welcome Thursday evening at Sausalito’s on East 9th Street and a parade down Lakeside Avenue on Friday at 10:30 a.m. More events are listed below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral