AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Attorneys representing three of the eight officers involved in the Jayland Walker case, say their clients want to thank the grand jury for their service in the “difficult and tragic case.”

“The incident is a tragedy for our entire community, including the family of Jayland Walker, as well as all of the officers involved,” a press release from the attorneys state. “Many officers work their entire career without discharging their weapon. A split-second decision to use lethal force is one that every police officer hopes he or she will never be forced to make.”

Attorneys Donald Malarcik, Noah Munyer, and Jacob Will also stated “each and every officer” involved cooperated fully with an independent investigation conducted by agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“The Akron FOP acknowledges the pain and suffering of Mr. Walker’s family and joins them in calling for peace in our community,” the release states.