Officers investigating after woman’s body found in Stark County creek

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Last night, an unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Sandy Creek in Pike Township, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Officers were called to the 3100 Block of Gracemont Avenue at about 9 p.m. after a passerby saw the body.
Preliminary investigation shows the woman was stabbed and officers are calling the death a homicide.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Stark County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information in this case can contact the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800 or an anonymous tip line at 330-451-3937.
