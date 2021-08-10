Officers find body in Akron garage

News

by: Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a 40-year-old man.

According to the medical examiner, police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Greenwood Ave. just after 10 p.m.

The victim was found in a garage with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

Police have not released any information on a suspect or suspects.

Call Summit County Crime Stoppers with anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637.

