CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police confirm three teens have been apprehended in connection with the Jefferson Park shooting that left one person dead and another injured Saturday.

Police said they arrived at the west side park around 5:30 p.m. for reports that someone had been shot. They reportedly found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and also a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the hip at the 3600 block of West 134th Street.

Both were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where the 24-year-old was declared dead.

Police said they learned a white van pulled up to the area where people were playing basketball, when shots were fired, striking the victims who had just arrived at the court.

After investigating, police said they learned the suspected vehicle was stolen during a robbery on Friday near Storer Avenue and West 63rd Street.

Police were able to track down the van near Baldwin Road and Mt. Caramel Avenue on the city’s east side, but the driver of the vehicle took off, not pulling over for a traffic stop. Following a quick pursuit, the suspected vehicle crashed on the 2400 block of Baldwin Avenue, and four males reportedly got out and began to run.

All four were caught, and police say three of them (ages 18, 18 and 17) are believed to be connected to the incident. Multiple firearms were also reported found.

An investigation is still ongoing.