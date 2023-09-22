AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A school resource officer used pepper spray to break up a fight at an Akron High School Friday afternoon.

According to officials with Akron Public Schools, girls started fighting during dismissal at Firestone Community Learning Center.

The students involved refused to listen to staff, so the school resource officer deployed pepper spray to break it up, school officials say.

No one was hurt.

According to the district, the homecoming game and dance will go on as planned this weekend.