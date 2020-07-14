Officer uses own money to buy shoes, meal for man ‘in distress’ in Oregon

BEAVERTON, Oregon (WJW) — A police department in Oregon is sharing a heartwarming act by some of their own.

According to a post on the Beaverton Police Department’s Facebook page, officers spoke with a man who was sitting on a bench outside. The post said he “appeared to be distressed,” and did not have shoes or money for food.

One of the officers used his own money to buy the man a meal and a new pair of shoes, the post says.

“Police officers routinely speak to people experiencing difficult circumstances. The officers did not see this as just another call, but instead saw it as an opportunity to help someone in need. The Beaverton Police Department wants to thank these officers for their compassion, service and upholding the values of the Beaverton Police Department.”

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: