Cleveland officer under investigation for use of force during downtown riots, city confirms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit is currently investigating force used by an officer during riots that occurred in downtown Cleveland last month.

On May 30, demonstrators gathered in downtown Cleveland to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations began peacefully but became violent with individuals throwing objects at police officers, setting police cruisers on fire, damaging and looting businesses, and attempting to enter the Justice Center illegally.

According to Cleveland city officials, the Incident Commander gave a dispersal order during the riots, authorizing officers to move protesters back utilizing crowd management techniques.

The city says officers are permitted to use physical means to move individuals and crowds under these circumstances.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Acting Safety Director Karrie Howard and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams confirmed Wednesday that Cleveland police is investigating force used by an officer during the incident.

In a press release from the city, the Cleveland officer was identified as John Kazimer.

The Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit is seeking the public’s help to identify the individuals in the photos below in connection with the additional use of force incidents that occurred that day.

In these cases, the use of force by the officer is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to call Internal Affairs investigators at 216-623-6289.

