Officer, suspect taken to hospital after shots fired, chase ends at I-77 and Rockside Rd.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and several local police agencies are investigating after shots were fired when a chase ended at I-77 and Rockside Rd. early Wednesday morning.

According to the Cuyahoga Valley Emergency Dispatch Center, a police officer and suspect were taken to the hospital after shots were fired. The conditions of the officer and suspects were not known. It was unclear who fired the shots.

Dispatchers said the incident began with a traffic stop in Broadview Heights just after 2 a.m.. The suspect’s vehicle took off leading police on a chase that ended in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Rockside Rd. in Independence.

According to FOX 8’s Patty Harken, the Rockside Rd. entrance to I-77 south was closed.

